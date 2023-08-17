1498 – Heat Impacting Income…Composting Materials

Kansas Heat and Farm Income

Pre-emergence Herbicides and Bindweed

Best Compost Material

00:01:05 – Kansas Heat and Farm Income: Beginning today’s show is Jenny Ifft with K-State’s agricultural economics department as she discusses how agriculture has financially been impacted by the dry weather.

Extreme Heat and Kansas Farm Income

- Advertisement -

Jenny on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Pre-emergence Herbicides and Bindweed: Sarah Lancaster, weed management specialist at K-State, continues the show as she reviews pre-emergence herbicides in wheat and how to treat bindweed. We are also joined by Rod Bain and Mark Jekanowski to share information about the domestic corn balance sheet.

Pre-emergence Herbicides in Wheat

Field Bindweed can be Difficult to Control

2023 Chemical Weed Control

00:23:05 – Best Compost Material: Concluding the show is Kansas State University horticulture and garden instructor, Cynthia Domenghini, as she discusses the benefits of composting and how to get started with mixing green and brown materials for the best compost material.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan