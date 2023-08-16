KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Tentative High School Football Broadcast Schedule Released

The 2023 high school football season will be here in just a couple of weeks. KD Country 94, and Z-96.3 The Lake will have full coverage of area teams all season long. Catch our broadcast schedule below, and note that all games are tentative, so please keep checking our website for updated schedules.

All game night coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. on KD Country 94 with the “Football Express” as Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines and Todd Clover preview all of the area matchups in the NCAA, Northern Plains League and Mid-Continent League.

Game night coverage concludes with the Local High School Football Scoreboard Show from

10:06-11:00 with scores, analysis, coach interviews and more.

Tune into KD Country 94 on Wednesday and Thursday nights during the season as well for our Football Locker Room Chats with area coaches beginning at 5:10 p.m. each night

Wednesday: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Thunder Ridge

Thursday: St. John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills

Audio Copies of games are available! Call (785)-545-3220.

Have a score to report? Call (785)-545-3220 or text (785)-294-0295 and/or (785)-545-5819

Pregame at 6:30 and kickoff at 7:00 for all games