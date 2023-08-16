Kansas News

Kansas Bureau of Investigation Provides Update On Marion County Record Investigation

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Police raided the Marion County Record office Aug. 11, 2023, with a search warrant that free press attorneys and advocates say violated federal law. (Sam Bailey/Kansas Reflector)

MARION COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) released an update on the criminal investigation occurring in Marion County related to the Marion County Record.

At present time this investigation remains open, however, we have determined in collaboration with the Marion County Attorney, that the investigation will proceed independently, and without review or examination of any of the evidence seized on Friday, Aug. 11.

We will work with the Marion County Record, or their representative, to coordinate the prompt return of all seized items.

Once our investigation concludes we will present findings to the Marion County Attorney for review.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
