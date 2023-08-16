1497 – Fence Law…Ways to Treat Cattle on Pasture

Kansas Fence Law

Tree City USA Program

Treating Cattle on Pasture

00:01:05 – Kansas Fence Law: Roger McEowen, K-State law professor, begins the show as he shares a few points about fence law in Kansas. He reviews who is financially responsible for repairing and maintaining shared fence.

Kansas Fence Law

- Advertisement -

Link to Roger’s Blog

Roger on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Tree City USA Program: We continue with Matt Norville from the Kansas Forest Service with a discussion about the Tree City USA Program. He lets people know how they can join and the benefit it can bring to their community.

Tree City USA

00:23:05 – Treating Cattle on Pasture: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts concludes today’s show as Brad White, Brian Lubbers and Bob Larson have a conversation about methods of treating cattle that are out on pasture.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan