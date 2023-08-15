1496 – Insects in Soybeans…Junior Dairy Show in Kansas

Soybean Insects

Western Kansas Research-Extension Field Days

Kansas All Breeds Junior Dairy Show

00:01:05 – Soybean Insects: Starting today’s show is K-State crop entomologist Jeff Whitworth with guidance about insects producers could be finding in their fields. He discusses grasshoppers, dectes stem borers and soybean aphids.

Crop Insects in Kansas

00:12:05 – Western Kansas Research-Extension Field Days: Information about upcoming KSU western Kansas Research-Extension Centers field days keeps the show going as Lucas Haag, Augustine Obour and Jonathan Aguilar highlight what will be presented on the different days.

wkarc.org

Flyer

00:23:05 – Kansas All Breeds Junior Dairy Show: K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk rounds out today’s show by providing a preview of this week’s annual Kansas All Breeds Junior Dairy Show being held in Salina.

