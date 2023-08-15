Agriculture Today

1496 – Insects in Soybeans…Junior Dairy Show in Kansas

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
  • Soybean Insects
  • Western Kansas Research-Extension Field Days
  • Kansas All Breeds Junior Dairy Show

 

00:01:05 – Soybean Insects: Starting today’s show is K-State crop entomologist Jeff Whitworth with guidance about insects producers could be finding in their fields. He discusses grasshoppers, dectes stem borers and soybean aphids.

Crop Insects in Kansas

00:12:05 – Western Kansas Research-Extension Field Days: Information about upcoming KSU western Kansas Research-Extension Centers field days keeps the show going as Lucas Haag, Augustine Obour and Jonathan Aguilar highlight what will be presented on the different days.

wkarc.org

Flyer

 

00:23:05 – Kansas All Breeds Junior Dairy Show: K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk rounds out today’s show by providing a preview of this week’s annual Kansas All Breeds Junior Dairy Show being held in Salina.

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

