Z-96.3 The Lake & KD Country 94 Top 10 Songs This Week For 8/7-8/13

Derek Nester
Derek Nester

Z-96.3 The Lake and KD Country 94 will release the top 10 songs each Monday for the previous 7 days. Track the music, and catch your favorites on Z-96.3 The Lake or KD Country 94.

Report for August 7 – 13, 2023

  1. As It Was by Harry Styles
  2. Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
  3. Flowers by Miley Cyrus
  4. Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
  5. I’m Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha
  6. Fast Car by Luke Combs
  7. Calmdown by Rema + Selena Gomez
  8. Mine by Kelly Clarkson
  9. Thank God I Do (Summertime Remix) by Lauren Daigle
  10. Forget Me by Lewis Capaldi

  1. Bury Me in Georgia by Kane Brown
  2. Looking For You by Chris Young
  3. Love You Anyway by Luke Combs
  4. Girl in Mine by Parmalee
  5. Everything I Love by Morgan Wallen
  6. Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
  7. Watermelon Moonshine by Lainey Wilson
  8. Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings) by Thomas Rhett
  9. But I Got A Beer In My Hand by Luke Bryan
  10. God Gave Me a Girl by Russell Dickerson
