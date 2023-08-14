Z-96.3 The Lake & KD Country 94 Top 10 Songs This Week For 8/7-8/13

Z-96.3 The Lake and KD Country 94 will release the top 10 songs each Monday for the previous 7 days. Track the music, and catch your favorites on Z-96.3 The Lake or KD Country 94.
Report for August 7 – 13, 2023
- As It Was by Harry Styles
- Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
- I’m Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Calmdown by Rema + Selena Gomez
- Mine by Kelly Clarkson
- Thank God I Do (Summertime Remix) by Lauren Daigle
- Forget Me by Lewis Capaldi
- Bury Me in Georgia by Kane Brown
- Looking For You by Chris Young
- Love You Anyway by Luke Combs
- Girl in Mine by Parmalee
- Everything I Love by Morgan Wallen
- Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
- Watermelon Moonshine by Lainey Wilson
- Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings) by Thomas Rhett
- But I Got A Beer In My Hand by Luke Bryan
- God Gave Me a Girl by Russell Dickerson
