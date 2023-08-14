1495 – Slow Cattle Expansion Expected…Managing Duckweed

Expecting Slow Cattle Herd Expansion

Nitrate Toxicity in Cattle

Duckweed in Ponds

00:01:05 – Expecting Slow Cattle Herd Expansion: We begin this week with a cattle market update from Oklahoma State University livestock economist Derrell Peel. He discusses the current state of the market and why producers might be slow to expand their herd.

Several Reasons for Slow Herd Expansion

Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter

00:12:05 – Nitrate Toxicity in Cattle: K-State beef specialist Sandy Johnson continues the show with information about nitrate toxicity which is something cattle producers probably want to keep in mind when it comes to testing and feeding forages.

Nitrate Toxicity in Drought-Stressed Corn and Sorghum

Agronomy eUpdate

00:23:05 – Duckweed in Ponds: Completing today’s show is Joe Gerken, K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist. Joe talks about why people should keep an eye out for duckweed in their ponds and how it can be managed.

