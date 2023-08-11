Kansas News

Senator Marshall Brings Back $231 Million Back to Kansas

Derek Nester
Derek Nester

Washington, D.C. – Today U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. announced that his professional casework team has secured over $231 million in savings for Kansans so far in 2023. This total reflects money brought back to the state through grant and casework efforts, which emphasizes the priority Senator Marshall, and his team makes to advocate and serve Kansans. Along with money saved on behalf of individual Kansans, other highlights include: 

  • $191 million in grant money for the city of Wichita;
  • $21.2 million for Eudora; 
  • $154,000 from the Department of Veterans Affairs; and 
  • Over $3.1 million from the Internal Revenue Service 

“One of my office’s fundamental responsibilities is bringing federal dollars back to our great state and making sure Kansans get the money and benefits they are owed. My casework team and I work tirelessly to ensure our taxpayers, facilities, and organizations across the state are being heard and taken care of. I’m proud of this tremendous number, and we will keep working hard on behalf of Kansans who seek our assistance,” Senator Marshall said. 

Should you need assistance with a federal agency, please find resources to contact someone in Senator Marshall’s office at www.marshall.senate.gov/services/.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

