Senator Marshall Brings Back $231 Million Back to Kansas

Washington, D.C. – Today U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. announced that his professional casework team has secured over $231 million in savings for Kansans so far in 2023. This total reflects money brought back to the state through grant and casework efforts, which emphasizes the priority Senator Marshall, and his team makes to advocate and serve Kansans. Along with money saved on behalf of individual Kansans, other highlights include:

$191 million in grant money for the city of Wichita;

$21.2 million for Eudora;

$154,000 from the Department of Veterans Affairs; and

Over $3.1 million from the Internal Revenue Service

“One of my office’s fundamental responsibilities is bringing federal dollars back to our great state and making sure Kansans get the money and benefits they are owed. My casework team and I work tirelessly to ensure our taxpayers, facilities, and organizations across the state are being heard and taken care of. I’m proud of this tremendous number, and we will keep working hard on behalf of Kansans who seek our assistance,” Senator Marshall said.

Should you need assistance with a federal agency, please find resources to contact someone in Senator Marshall’s office at www.marshall.senate.gov/ services/.