Norton County Community Foundation Awards $5,000 in July Grant Cycle

Norton, Kansas, July 2023 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) awarded $5,000 in the July grant cycle. Funds were part of the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which offers financial support to qualifying and deserving projects and programs in Northwest Kansas. Grant funds supported the following project:

Crayons for Classrooms received $5,000 for their “2023/2024 School Supplies” project.

Crayons for Classrooms is a group of community members, parents, grandparents, teachers, and school administration whose mission is to provide basic supplies for students attending school at USD 211. The group formed in 2022 and provided school supplies to every student at Eisenhower Elementary School.

USD 211 teachers provide the committee with a list of supplies needed for each child. The committee compiles the lists and places the order through the school district office during the summer. The committee aims to purchase as much locally as possible, which benefits Norton County businesses. In an effort to stretch every dollar, they also take advantage of the discounts and ability to order in bulk through the school’s resources. The committee then sorts the items and distributes them to the teachers/students at the open house prior to the new school year.

These grant funds, along with other various fundraising initiatives, have enabled Crayons for Classrooms to provide all of the supplies for EES students (except PE shoes, headphones, & book bags) and $25 of the tech fees for JH and HS students for the 2023-2024 school year.

For more information, please contact Bethany Shirk at 785.874.5106, bethany@nortonccf.org , or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, KS, located at 112 S. Kansas Street.

