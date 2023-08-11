Agriculture Today

1494 -Grain Market Outlook …Drought Reduction in Parts of Kansas

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
  • Grain Market Predictions
  • Kansas Ag Growth Summit
  • Return to Average Temperatures

 

00:01:05 – Grain Market Predictions: Beginning today’s show is Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, with this week’s grain market update for Kansas. He also explores what is predicted from USDA’s upcoming WASDE report. 

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

- Advertisement -

WASDE Report

 

00:12:05 – Kansas Ag Growth Summit: Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Beam, continues the show as he previews the upcoming Governor’s Summit on Ag Growth. We are also joined by USDA’s Rod Bain and Brad Rippey to discuss the recent wildfires in Hawaii.

agriculture.ks.gov

 

00:23:05 – Return to Average Temperatures: Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, rounds out this week’s show with an outlook on the weather, certain places in Kansas are no longer in a drought. 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Sports Ticket 8-11-23 ROYALS-GENE KEADY-CHIEFS-CFB GAMBLING SCANDAL-ACC
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Friday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

504FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio