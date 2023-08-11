1494 -Grain Market Outlook …Drought Reduction in Parts of Kansas

Grain Market Predictions

Kansas Ag Growth Summit

Return to Average Temperatures

00:01:05 – Grain Market Predictions: Beginning today’s show is Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, with this week’s grain market update for Kansas. He also explores what is predicted from USDA’s upcoming WASDE report.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

WASDE Report

00:12:05 – Kansas Ag Growth Summit: Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Beam, continues the show as he previews the upcoming Governor’s Summit on Ag Growth. We are also joined by USDA’s Rod Bain and Brad Rippey to discuss the recent wildfires in Hawaii.

agriculture.ks.gov

00:23:05 – Return to Average Temperatures: Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, rounds out this week’s show with an outlook on the weather, certain places in Kansas are no longer in a drought.

