1493 – Sampling Forages…Dividing and Replanting Iris

Forage Sampling

Research Fellow Working on Machine Learning

Dividing Iris

00:01:05 – Forage Sampling: Cow-calf Extension specialist from K-State, Jason Warner, begins today’s show by sharing why producers may want to test their forages, especially this year. He provides factors for people to consider when sampling.

00:12:05 – Research Fellow Working on Machine Learning: Continuing the show is K-State Research and Extension, Research Fellow Gabrielle Cameron and her mentor, Brian McCornack, with the work she has being doing over the summer involving machine learning.

00:23:05 – Dividing Iris: K-State Research and Extension horticulture agent from Riley County, Gregg Eyestone, finishes today’s show as he discusses how to divide and replant iris.

