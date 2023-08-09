KDNS News

KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Wins 4 Kansas Broadcast Excellence Awards

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

KD Country 94/Z96.3 the Lake in Glen Elder/Beloit, KS won 4 small market radio station awards.

Sports Play-By-Play:

  • 2nd Place: Beloit vs SE of Saline Boys Sub-State Championship Basketball by Wade Gerstner
  • 3rd Place: 2023 8-Man DII All Star Game by Wade Gerstner, Dusty Deines, & Todd Clover

Station Website

  • 2nd Place: KDCountry94.com by Derek Nester & Dusty Deines

Sports Feature:

  • 2nd Place: Voice of the Colorado Buffaloes, Mark Johnson, with Wade Gerstner & Dusty Deines

General Manager Wade Gerstner commented: “Being recognized with these awards is quite an accomplishment,  especially when you consider that we only have 2 Full-Time employees compared to stations with bigger staffs.

Whether it be local news, local sports, local weather coverage, local radio commercials, or our local website, we will continue to strive to provide the best coverage our area deserves. We would like to thank our listeners and advertisers who make all of this possible.”

Since 2009, KD Country 94 has received 98 KAB awards overall and 39 first place awards, while being recognized as the Small Market Radio Station of the Year in 2010, 2011, 2012, & 2015.

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters will hold their annual convention in October, where station personnel will receive their awards.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.

- Advertisement -

