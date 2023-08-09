Kansas News

Fatal officer-involved shooting in Ness County

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

NESS COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday morning outside a residence in Ransom, Kansas.

The Ness County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI investigate the shooting on Aug. 8, just before 10 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that on Tuesday morning, 911 calls were placed indicating a man was armed with a firearm and making threats inside a residence at an unknown address in Ransom. Deputies pinpointed the exact house where the domestic disturbance was occurring, and multiple sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at 207 S. Vermont St. A sheriff’s deputy began talking to the armed man on the phone. They identified the man as Jesse L. Nicholls, 46, of Ransom.

- Advertisement -

The deputy eventually convinced Nicholls to come out of the house. When Nicholls came out and into the front yard, he initially complied with commands to put the pistol he was carrying down, but then picked it up and fired toward the ground. Immediately upon Nicholls’ firing of the weapon, a deputy from the Ness County Sheriff’s Office fired multiple times striking Nicholls.

EMS, who had been staged in the area, quickly responded and attempted life-saving measures. They transported Nicholls to the Grisell Memorial Hospital. Medical intervention was unsuccessful, and Nicholls was pronounced dead at the hospital. No deputies were injured during the shooting.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once the investigation concludes, the findings will be turned over to the Ness County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Wins 4 Kansas Broadcast Excellence Awards
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

504FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio