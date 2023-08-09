1492 – Upcoming Field Days…How Long of Breeding Season

FSA Programs

Water for Livestock Field Days

Length of Breeding Season

00:01:05 – FSA Programs: This Wednesday’s show begins with Chris Thurston and Josh Ridder from the Kansas Farm Service Agency. Chris gives a brief update about ongoing programs and Josh reiterates the youth loan program and direct farm operating loan.

00:12:05 – Water for Livestock Field Days: K-State watershed specialists Stacie Minson and Herschel George continue the show by talking about upcoming field days. The days are intended to inform producers about what they can do for water quality and supply.

00:23:05 – Length of Breeding Season: Rounding out today’s show is the Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts. Brad White, Brain Lubbers and Bob Larson discuss factors for producers to consider when choosing the length of their breeding season.

