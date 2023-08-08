Z-96.3 The Lake & KD Country 94 Top 10 Songs This Week For 7/31-8/6

Z-96.3 The Lake and KD Country 94 will release the top 10 songs each Monday for the previous 7 days. Track the music, and catch your favorites on Z-96.3 The Lake or KD Country 94.
Report for July 31 through August 6, 2023
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- I’m Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
- Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
- As It Was by Harry Styles
- Forget Me by Lewis Capaldi
- Love Me Like I Am by For King & Country + Jordan Sparks
- Calmdown by Rema + Selena Gomez
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Karma by Taylor Swift
- Looking For You by Chris Young
- Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings) by Thomas Rhett
- Everything I Love by Morgan Wallen
- Girls In Mine by Parmalee
- God Gave Me A Girl by Russell Dickerson
- Love You Anyways by Luke Combs
- But I Got A Beer In My Hand by Luke Bryan
- You, Me, & Whiskey by Justin Moore & Priscilla Block
- Bury Me In Georgia by Kane Brown
- Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
