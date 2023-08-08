KNDY News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/31/2023

Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Eric Jacques of Marysville addressed the Board about his concerns regarding the jail. The Board clarified that any sales tax would have to be voted on by the public.

Matt Simpson and Tony Escalante with the Marysville Police Department stopped into the meeting to deliver National Night Out T-shirts and invite the Board to attend the event happening on August 1, 2023.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 7/24/23 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Hilltop Tires, Marysville, KS
For 8 DYNA/1R22.5 trailer tires
$2,381.76-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109472

Don Bruna Construction, Marysville, KS
For Machine hire
$3,145.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109470

Ketter Construction, Home, KS
For Machine hire
$2,540.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109471

Pubic Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Mr. Craig is looking into buying a new post jack hammer which has a motor on it and is lighter than the current one which is required to be hooked up to a generator.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer at 9:01 a.m. to recess the meeting to hold a Public Hearing on a road closure. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to call the Road Closure Public Hearing to order. Unanimous.

There were no attendees for the hearing.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution 20-23-07-31-1 to vacate a certain township road said being: a portion of roadway known as Quiver Road, beginning at a point on the East right of way line of 11th Terrace, a distance of 40.39 chains (2,666 feet), more or less, South of the North quarter corner of Section 35, thence East a distance of 40 chains (2,640 feet), more or less, to the point of ending located on the West right of way line of 12th Road, 20 feet West, more or less, of the East quarter corner of Section 35; road vacation includes the angles in this road as originally platted and described in Marshall County Road Book B, Record 163 established in the East half of Section 35, Township 3 South, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M. in Marshall County. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall at 9:07 a.m. to adjourn the Road Closure Public Hearing. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer at 9:08 a.m. to reconvene the regularly scheduled Board meeting. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

GlaxoSmithKline
For private vaccines
$2,258.58-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6963

Merck, Sharp & Dohme LLC
For private vaccines
$4,405.68-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6962

Eakes Office Solutions
For HR/Payroll furniture – desk. Credenza, bookcase, delivery & set up
$3,062.97-Courthouse General Fund-P.O. #6969

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) for attorney-client privileged discussions regarding negotiations with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:50 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go extend the executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) for attorney-client privileged discussions regarding negotiations with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:00 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. Ms. Lyhane presented a bid from Nelson Power & Lights to replace 45 florescent fixtures at the Helvering Center in the amount of $9,037.84, as a result of the recent insurance liability inspection.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the bid from Nelson Power & Light in the amount of $9,037.84. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – potential hire with the Board and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:20 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

The Board discussed the upcoming City Council meetings and who would be attending each meeting to discuss the interlocal agreement for the possible sales tax question.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 10:35 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

