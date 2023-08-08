ALERTKDNS News

Child Killed In Tree Cutting Accident In Glen Elder

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 9-year-old was killed in a tree cutting accident.

The incident happened at approximately 7:45pm on August 7, 2023. The Sheriff’s Office along with Mitchell County EMS responded to the 300 Block of South Hobart Street in Glen Elder, KS for a report of a 9-year-old boy who had been injured when a tree that was being cut down fell on him.

The 9-year-old boy died at the scene. The investigation is still on going. No other information will be released at this time.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM and serves as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio.

