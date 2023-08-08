Child Killed In Tree Cutting Accident In Glen Elder

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 9-year-old was killed in a tree cutting accident.

The incident happened at approximately 7:45pm on August 7, 2023. The Sheriff’s Office along with Mitchell County EMS responded to the 300 Block of South Hobart Street in Glen Elder, KS for a report of a 9-year-old boy who had been injured when a tree that was being cut down fell on him.

The 9-year-old boy died at the scene. The investigation is still on going. No other information will be released at this time.