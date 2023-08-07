TheSportsTicketRadio.com

The Sports Ticket 8-7-23 WITT JR.-GRIENKE-KU HOOPS-USA SOCCER-REALIGNMENT REACTION

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Witt Jr. makes history

Royals streak ends

Greinke almost hits

KU Hoops concluding trip to Puerto Rico

- Advertisement -

USA women’s soccer knocked out

Conference realignment reactions and concerns. 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
KNDY Morning News – Monday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

501FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio