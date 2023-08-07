The Sports Ticket 8-7-23 WITT JR.-GRIENKE-KU HOOPS-USA SOCCER-REALIGNMENT REACTION

Witt Jr. makes history
Royals streak ends
Greinke almost hits
KU Hoops concluding trip to Puerto Rico
- Advertisement -
USA women’s soccer knocked out
Conference realignment reactions and concerns.
- Advertisement -
Royals streak ends
Greinke almost hits
KU Hoops concluding trip to Puerto Rico
USA women’s soccer knocked out
Conference realignment reactions and concerns.
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio