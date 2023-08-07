City Of Beloit To Resume City Manager Recruitment Next Month

The City has ended its City Manager recruitment without selecting a candidate at this time. At the August 2nd meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a motion to end the current recruitment cycle and remarket the position again in mid-September.



“This was a hard decision for the City Council,” observed Mayor Tom Naasz. “The City Manager is such an important leader in our community.” He said the City Council is committed to taking whatever time is necessary to find the best possible candidate.



City Clerk and Director of Finance Amanda Lomax will continue to serve as Interim City Manager. “Our City is in good hands with Mandy as our Interim Manager. We have experienced and dedicated Department Heads and staff, and those individuals have the full support of the governing body. The City will continue to move forward, and current projects will continue to progress with Mandy as the interim leader.” stated Mayor Naasz.



- Advertisement -

The City Council expects a new round of candidate interviews in early November. “We ask for the patience from our citizens as we resume this recruitment.” said Mayor Naasz. “This is such an important position for the future of our community, and the City Council and I are determined to get it right.”



For more information contact:

Mayor Tom Naasz

785-738-8019