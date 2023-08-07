1490 – Cattle Market…Snakes

Cattle Market Update

Corn and Soybean Diseases

Snakes in Landscapes

00:01:05 – Cattle Market Update: Starting this Monday’s show is Katelyn McCullock, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center, with a cattle market update. She says there have been interesting changes in trimming numbers.

www.LMIC.info

- Advertisement -

00:12:05 – Corn and Soybean Diseases: Continuing the show is K-State row crop plant pathology specialist Rodrigo Onofre and his graduate student, Madison Kessler, with an update on diseases in soybeans and corn in Kansas.

Sudden Death Syndrome, Contact Information

Southern Rust

Tar Spot

Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab

00:23:05 – Snakes in Landscapes: Drew Ricketts, wildlife specialist at K-State, wraps up the show by sharing some of his knowledge about snakes. He reminds people that if you leave them alone, they will probably leave you alone.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.