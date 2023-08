Royals win 6th straight.

Witt JR on a tear!

KU dominates in 1st game in Puerto Rico

LSU making a policy change in light of sports gambling among athletes

- Advertisement -

The latest on conference realignment. Does anyone really know what the other is going to do? Who do you believe?

How one man is the difference in where the Big 12 is today compared to the mess the Pac-12 is in today.