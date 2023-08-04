1489 – Grain Market Lows…Change in Temperature

Movement in the Grain Market

Nitrogen Use Efficiency in Wheat

Possibly Cooler Temperatures Ahead

00:01:05 – Movement in the Grain Market: Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, begins our Friday show with his grain market update. He shares how the markets have seen a lot of movement recently.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

- Advertisement -

00:12:05 – Nitrogen Use Efficiency in Wheat: The show continues with Raj Khosla, department head of agronomy at K-State, as he discusses a grant that will help with research in understanding nitrogen use efficiency in wheat. This is a partnership between Kansas State University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

News Release

00:23:05 – Possibly Cooler Temperatures Ahead: Meteorologist at K-State, Chip Redmond, completes this week’s shows with a weather update. He says while these temperatures have been high, they haven’t been record breaking.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.