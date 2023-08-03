Z-96.3 The Lake Experiencing Technical Issues; Listen Via App or Website

ALERTKDNS News

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

North Central Kansas’ best variety, Z-96.3 The Lake is currently experiencing technical difficulties with our over-the-air transmitter. We invite you to tune in via our free Z-96.3 The Lake mobile app for iPhone and Android, or listen online via our website. You can also find us on your smart speaker! Just activate it, and say “Play K-Z-D-Y on Tune In” and you’ll get all of your favorites no matter where you are.

We hope to be back on the air as soon as possible. Local news, weather and sports can all be heard on our sister-station, KD Country 94.1 FM.

LISTEN TO Z-96.3 THE LAKE ONLINE HERE

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

