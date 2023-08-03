Z-96.3 The Lake Experiencing Technical Issues; Listen Via App or Website

North Central Kansas’ best variety, Z-96.3 The Lake is currently experiencing technical difficulties with our over-the-air transmitter. We invite you to tune in via our free Z-96.3 The Lake mobile app for iPhone and Android, or listen online via our website. You can also find us on your smart speaker! Just activate it, and say “Play K-Z-D-Y on Tune In” and you’ll get all of your favorites no matter where you are.

We hope to be back on the air as soon as possible. Local news, weather and sports can all be heard on our sister-station, KD Country 94.1 FM.

LISTEN TO Z-96.3 THE LAKE ONLINE HERE