Washington County Sheriff Provides Update To Commissioners

Washington County Sheriff updated commissioners last week that the state department of corrections is running short of available beds and may begin reaching out to county jails for overflow capacity. Justin Cordry noted that they had little trouble accommodating mostly longer-term prisoners in the past, and that staff is familiar with the process, and that department of corrections is also familiar with the facility and track record.

Housing additional prisoners generates income, and the Washington County Jail currently has 28 inmates, including several from Gage and Saline counties in Nebraska. The sheriff’s office is getting a second patrol car, which will be funded through inmate commissary.

Commissioners conducted interviews last week with applicants for the communications director position. The 2024 budget hearing is set for August 21.