The Sports Ticket 8-3-23 ROYALS RED HOT-CHIEFS CAMP-BIG 12 BIGGER-SPORTS BETTING

Royals are hottest team in baseball. 

Newly acquired starting pitcher impressive for Royals

Chiefs training camp observations from an outsider

How much are the Chiefs worth? 

Brett Yormark been on the job for a year now and boy has he accomplished things in that time and how remarkable how the Big 12’s fate has changed under his leadership. 

Big 12 going to become bigger? 

Conference Realignment Earthquake imminent or simply down the line? 

Florida State with strong words for the ACC. 

More college sports betting details emerge involving Iowa and Iowa State current and former athletes. 

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

