KNDY News

Nemaha County Commissioners & Gage County Board of Supervisors Provide Updates

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Nemaha County Commissioners last week spoke with the county attorney about maintenance and care of abandoned cemeteries. Discussion was held regards forming a committee of local city administrators, mayors, business, and banking representatives to look into housing, growth, and development issues in Nemaha County. They will host the Northeast Kansas County Officials meeting later this year.

Gage County Board of Supervisors heard additional public comment during a hearing on a request for a special use permit allowing for a pork facility near Adams in Hanover township. Planning and zoning had held a previous hearing and voted 5-1 in favor of recommending approval. Following questions and discussion, several amendments including buffer tree zone placement and groundwater monitoring, a motion was passed 5-2 in favor of the special use permit, with supervisors Schuller and Dorn voting no. A representative with Tallgrass Energy spoke on a conversion project, as they will be converting a natural gas pipeline that is already existing and already in the ground into co2 transportation. They currently operate in 14 states.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Washington County Sheriff Provides Update To Commissioners
Next article
K-State’s Center for Hazardous Substance Research selected for $23M EPA grant
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

501FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio