Nemaha County Commissioners & Gage County Board of Supervisors Provide Updates

Nemaha County Commissioners last week spoke with the county attorney about maintenance and care of abandoned cemeteries. Discussion was held regards forming a committee of local city administrators, mayors, business, and banking representatives to look into housing, growth, and development issues in Nemaha County. They will host the Northeast Kansas County Officials meeting later this year.

Gage County Board of Supervisors heard additional public comment during a hearing on a request for a special use permit allowing for a pork facility near Adams in Hanover township. Planning and zoning had held a previous hearing and voted 5-1 in favor of recommending approval. Following questions and discussion, several amendments including buffer tree zone placement and groundwater monitoring, a motion was passed 5-2 in favor of the special use permit, with supervisors Schuller and Dorn voting no. A representative with Tallgrass Energy spoke on a conversion project, as they will be converting a natural gas pipeline that is already existing and already in the ground into co2 transportation. They currently operate in 14 states.