Marysville Sparklers To Meet August 21st

The Marysville Sparklers will meet Monday, August 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber & Main Street office, 617 Broadway. At this organizational meeting, they will devise a plan to keep Marysville’s flowerbeds looking their best and to make sure Black Squirrel City is free of weeds.

Beth Skinner, who oversaw these tasks for many years, has offered guidance and direction. Laura Richter, who has assisted Beth, will continue to be one of the Sparklers.

Sparklers will work in a team to tend to a specific section of town. Sparklers will spend about one hour per week from March to October to make Marysville sparkle.

Become a Sparkler! Contact the Chamber & Main Street office for more information (785-562-3101) or come to the meeting on August 21.