KDHE Announces Recipients of Solid Waste Reduction Grants

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is pleased to announce the recipients of the solid waste reduction grants. Grants totaled $333,037.56 and were awarded to 14 different cities, counties and organizations.

The solid waste tire reduction grant is used to support projects related to the development and operation of recycling, source reduction, waste minimization and solid waste management public education programs. The grants are funded by revenue collected through the solid waste tonnage fee; a $1.00/per ton of solid waste disposed at any solid waste disposal area in the state.

“These grants will help cover the costs of proper disposal of many materials including scrap tires and assist local efforts to promote litter and waste reduction,” said Secretary Janet Stanek. “KDHE applauds the creativity and innovation of our communities in reusing materials that help protect the health and environment of all Kansans.”

The Solid Waste Reduction Grants and the communities they will serve include:

City of Abilene, Dickinson – $46,516.00

City of Leavenworth, Leavenworth – $7,500.00

City of Lyndon, Osage – $32,174.21

Gove County Landfill, Gove – $14,031.00

Kansas Trophy Outfitters, Osage – $62,700.00

Lake Region Solid Waste Authority, Miami – $5,854.40

Lakemary Center, Miami – $27,172.00

Missouri Organic Recycling, Kansas City – $16,852.50 (this funding directly benefits Kansas residents)

Nemaha County, Nemaha – $12,003.00

Rawlins County Recycling, Rawlins – $20,355.75

Sheridan County, Sheridan – $15,738.75

Sunflower Diversified Services Inc., Barton – $23,254.72

Twin Valley Developmental Services Inc., Washington – $15,622.73

Washington County Environmental Sciences, Washington – $33,262.50

Learn more about the proposed projects at, kdhe.ks.gov/700/.

A list of the awards is available here.