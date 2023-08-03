Kansas News

Governor Kelly Invites Public Input on Broadband Infrastructure Plan

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Pixabay

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Initial Proposal Volume 1 is available for public viewing and comment. The BEAD 5-Year Action Plan, along with Volume 1 and Volume 2, will identify served, unserved, and underserved locations across the state and map out a plan to expand access to high-speed internet.

The BEAD program, established by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, has allocated more than $451 million to Kansas for the development of broadband networks.

“Universal internet access is essential, and BEAD is a catalyst to a more connected and prosperous Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “From remote work to telehealth and other critical services, my administration is committed to ensuring every Kansan has the opportunity to thrive in the digital economy.”

- Advertisement -

Residents, community organizations, businesses, and local authorities from across the state are encouraged to participate in the public comment period for Volume 1 of the Initial Proposal. The document adheres to National Telecommunications Information and Administration (NTIA) guidelines and includes a description of each requirement and attachments.

Volume 1 includes:

  • Existing broadband efforts
  • Identification of unserved and underserved Kansans
  • List of community anchor institutions

“It’s essential to have opportunities for meaningful public comment and connection with the Office of Broadband Development if we are to achieve the goal of universal service,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Kansas is on the path to a more digitally accessible future, and participation in the public comment period will play a crucial role in shaping the success of the BEAD program.”

These strategic planning documents aim to bring robust broadband connectivity to every corner of Kansas, bolstering economic growth, education, health care, and public safety.

“This historic investment will make bold strides toward closing the digital divide and empowering Kansas communities,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director of the Kansas Office of Broadband Development. “Input from Kansans is needed to ensure everyone will have the opportunity to enjoy enhanced broadband access, creating greater opportunities for all residents.”

Public comments on Volume 1 can be submitted online here until August 30.

Learn more about the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Plan here.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
NASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024, Landmark Award
Next article
KDHE Announces Recipients of Solid Waste Reduction Grants
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

501FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio