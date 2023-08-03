Boles named K-State Salina executive director for flight operations

SALINA — David Boles has been named the executive director for flight operations at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus.

As the executive director, Boles will oversee all flight-related activities and strategic planning for the department. He will serve as the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, chief flight instructor and will be responsible for the safety and quality of all K-State flight training.

Boles has more than 40 years of aviation experience, including 30 years of experience in the education of airline pilots under several federal and international authorities: the FAA, the Civil Aviation Authority-UK, the European Aviation Safety Agency, the General Civil Aviation Authority-UAE and the Department of Civil Aviation-Thailand.

Before coming to K-State, Boles was the department head of an aviation program in the Colorado community college district. He also worked for 20 years with Lufthansa as an instructor and manager of the Ab-Initio pilot training program and served as the director of training in the Middle East, educating future Afghanistan military pilots.

As the aviation industry has continued to change rapidly and significantly in recent years, Boles sees an opportunity for K-State Salina to be at the forefront of the industry.

“Requirements for airline pilots have changed overnight, and K-State Salina has recognized this opportunity early,” said Boles. “We are on an exciting path to become a key player in this quickly changing world of pilot education. My goal is to help mentor, educate and spotlight the students, flight instructors, dispatchers, line workers and mechanics during this transition. In my over 40 years in aviation, this is the most excited I have been.”

K-State Salina educates students in aviation-related associate and bachelor’s degrees, including the world-class professional pilot degree that has helped create pilots for more than 50 years and the aviation maintenance management degree that trains aircraft mechanics. Both programs are FAA-certified, meaning students are receiving elite training while completing their ratings quickly and moving on to their careers.

“David’s wealth of aviation experience and knowledge makes him the ideal fit to help lead our campus to becoming a world-aerospace leader,” said Alysia Starke, K-State Salina CEO and dean. “We serve many sectors within the aerospace industry and are working closely to identify the most significant needs. With our new strategic plan as our guiding light, we are prepared to help fulfill those industry needs and challenges.”

Boles earned a Bachelor of Science degree in professional aeronautics from Embry-Riddle.