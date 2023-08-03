1488 – Relationships for Sorghum…Which Plants to Save

Creating Connections for Sorghum

July Statewide and Pig Heat Stress Tool

Saving Plants in the Landscape

00:01:05 – Creating Connections for Sorghum: Starting today’s show is Sarah Sexton-Bowser with the Center of Sorghum Improvement, and Terry Felderhoff, K-State molecular sorghum breeder, as they talk about an award from USDA that will support building relationships to further sorghum.

www.csisorghum.org

00:12:05 – July Statewide and Pig Heat Stress Tool: Continuing the show is K-State’s College of Agriculture Dean Ernie Minton with a rundown from his recent Statewide. We are also joined by USDA’s Rod Bain and Jay Johnson as they talk about an app to track heat stress in pigs.

Link to subscribe to Statewide newsletter

00:23:05 – Saving Plants in the Landscape: Rounding out today’s show is K-State horticulturist Ward Upham as he discusses which plants in the home landscape are the most important to save – especially if water restrictions are in effect.

