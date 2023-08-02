U.S. 77 bridge replacement to start in Marshall County

The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a bridge replacement project on U.S. 77 in Marshall County on Monday, Aug. 7, weather permitting. The Fawn Creek bridge is approximately 2 miles west of Blue Rapids.

Temporary traffic signals will direct traffic while the bridge is replaced one half at a time. The work zone will have a reduced speed limit of 40 mph and a 14-foot width restriction. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

Work will occur Monday through Friday during daylight hours. The traffic signals will be in place for the duration of the project, which is expected to be complete in September 2024.

Reece Construction Co., of Salina, is the prime contractor on the $4.4 million project.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.