One Person Injured and One Pet Lost in Early Morning House Fire

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 2, 2023) The City of Riley Fire Department and Riley County Fire District #1 were dispatched just after midnight to reports of a structure fire at 303 N Broadway Street in the City of Riley. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames visible from a two-story home.

Two adults and one dog were inside the home at the time of the fire. One adult was able to exit safely and one adult was injured while escaping an upstairs bedroom. The injured person was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The family’s dog unfortunately perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Office of the Kansas Fire Marshal.

- Advertisement -

We want to thank all the volunteers for their hard work to extinguish this fire. Riley County has a dedicated crew of volunteers who give their time to support the community.

A total of 25 firefighters and 13 apparatus responded to the call along with Riley County Police and Riley County EMS. The fire response included 2 City of Riley fire trucks with 3 firefighters, 9 RCFD#1 fire trucks with 20 firefighters, and 2 fire chiefs with vehicles. The primary attack was made from the exterior of the building. Crews were unable to make an interior attack, due to dangerous conditions. Crews remained on scene until 4:00 a.m.