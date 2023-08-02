KD 94 News & Community Matters Podcast

206: CODY SOSEBEE-PHILLIPSBURG RODEO CLOWN

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Cody joins us to discuss his job as a rodeo clown and barrelman and his upcoming trip to the Phillipsburg Rodeo. 
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

