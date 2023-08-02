1487 – Farm Family Business Cases…Cattle Grazing Management

Combination of Family and Business

Flickner Innovation Farm Field Day

Cattle Grazing Programs

00:01:05 – Combination of Family and Business: Starting this Wednesday’s show is Roger McEowen, K-State and Washburn law professor, with information on the lesser prairie chicken rule. He also discusses two cases that represent the importance of handling family business with professionalism.

Link to Roger’s Blog

Roger on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Flickner Innovation Farm Field Day: Ray Flickner, owner and operator of Flickner Innovation Farm, Sarah Lancaster and Ron Graber, K-State specialists, continue the show with what will be at the upcoming Flickner Innovation Farm Field Day.

Field Day

kstatekcare@ksu.edu

Ron’s number: 620-727-5665

00:23:05 – Cattle Grazing Programs: Beef Cattle Institute’s, Brad White, Brian Lubbers and Phillip Lancaster end today’s show with their Ask the Experts segment. Today they have a conversation about grazing programs.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

