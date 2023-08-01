Professional Sports

Royals Acquire Two Minor League Pitchers from Padres for Pitcher Scott Barlow

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired minor league right-handed pitchers Henry Williams and Jesus Rios from the Padres for right hander Scott Barlow. The Royals Major League Reserve List is now at 38.

Williams, 21, has recorded 40 strikeouts in 42.1 innings (8.5 K/9) across 12 starts this season with Class-A Lake Elsinore. He was selected in the 3rd round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Duke University. He will be assigned to Class-A Columbia.

Rios, 21, has made 16 relief appearances this season with San Diego’s Dominican Summer League teams, going 6-3 with 2 saves. He was signed as an international free agent in January out of Mexico. He will be assigned to Royals Blue in the Dominican Summer League

- Advertisement -

Barlow, 30, was 2-4 with a 5.35 ERA (23 ER in 38.2 IP) and a team-best 13 saves in 31 appearances with the Royals this season. He was selected by the Dodgers in the 6th round of the 2011 Draft and was signed as a free agent by Kansas City, before making his Major League debut in 2018. Barlow has spent his entire big league career with the Royals, going 20-16 with a 3.39 ERA and 361 strikeouts in 302.2 innings, including a career-high 24 saves in 2022.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Royals Acquire Infielder Devin Mann & Outfielder Derlin Figueora From Dodgers for Pitcher Ryan Yarbrough
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

501FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio