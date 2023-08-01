Royals Acquire Pitcher Tucker Davidson From Angels For Cash Considerations

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson from the Angels for cash considerations. Davidson, who was designated for assignment last Thursday, will report to the big league club. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List is now at 40.

Davidson, 27, made his Major League debut with Atlanta in 2020 and made 4 starts for the 2021 Braves World Series-winning team. He also started Game 5 of the World Series. Last season as the Trade Deadline, he was acquired by the Angels in a three-player deal that sent Raisel Iglesias to the Braves.

Davidson made the Angels Opening Day roster this season and went 1-1 with 2 saves and 31 strikeouts in 31.2 innings (8.8 K/9) over 18 appearances. He recorded more than 1.0 inning in 11 of his 18 outings, including a season-high 4.0 scoreless innings in his season debut on April 1.