Professional Sports

Royals Acquire Pitcher Tucker Davidson From Angels For Cash Considerations

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson from the Angels for cash considerations. Davidson, who was designated for assignment last Thursday, will report to the big league club. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List is now at 40.

Davidson, 27, made his Major League debut with Atlanta in 2020 and made 4 starts for the 2021 Braves World Series-winning team. He also started Game 5 of the World Series. Last season as the Trade Deadline, he was acquired by the Angels in a three-player deal that sent Raisel Iglesias to the Braves.

Davidson made the Angels Opening Day roster this season and went 1-1 with 2 saves and 31 strikeouts in 31.2 innings (8.8 K/9) over 18 appearances. He recorded more than 1.0 inning in 11 of his 18 outings, including a season-high 4.0 scoreless innings in his season debut on April 1.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Royals acquire outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Chicago Cubs for pitcher Jose Cuas
Next article
Royals Acquire Infielder Devin Mann & Outfielder Derlin Figueora From Dodgers for Pitcher Ryan Yarbrough
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

501FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio