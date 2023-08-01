KDNS News

Housing Pilot Programs Benefit Mitchell County

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

BELOIT, KS, July 28, 2023 — Financial assistance offered through the NCRPC Housing Initiative helped make possible 11 housing rehabilitation projects and 9 demolitions of dilapidated residential structures across Mitchell County over the past year.

The initiative was administered by the North Central Regional Planning Commission of Beloit, Kansas, through a partnership with the Dane G. Hansen Foundation of Logan, Kansas.

“Housing is just like any other infrastructure in that without maintenance it becomes deteriorated,” said NCRPC Housing Director Keegan Bailey. “We were grateful to have the generous support of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation helping to make the Housing Initiative possible.”

Intended to strengthen housing in rural communities, the initiative included pilot programs for moderate-income housing rehabilitation and demolition of dilapidated residential structures. The Demolition Pilot Program offered reimbursement grants of up to $5,000 per property for removal and cleanup of structures. There were no income qualifications for the demolition program. The Moderate Income Housing Rehabilitation Pilot Program offered reimbursement grants of up to $12,500 to homeowners to complete minor housing upgrades. Households met moderate income guidelines to be eligible to apply.

“The moderate-income housing rehabilitation pilot program was designed to assist homeowners that are many times underserved by other funding programs,” Bailey said. “There is not a one-size-fits-all approach to addressing housing challenges in rural communities. This initiative was one tool available to assist homeowners.”

The most common housing improvements completed with program assistance were foundation repair, siding, roof, windows and HVAC systems.

“We were thrilled with results of the first year of the initiative and appreciate all of the local partners who helped make the program a success in Mitchell County,” Bailey said. “Anything we can do to help preserve housing stock or remove dilapidated structures is a win for our communities.”

Similar pilot programs were also completed in Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Russell, and Smith counties. The NCRPC Housing Initiative recently launched in six more Kansas counties. It is anticipated that the initiative will be expanded to additional counties in the Dane G. Hansen Foundation service area over the next two years, pending funding availability.

For more information, visit www.ncrpc.org/housinginitiative.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
