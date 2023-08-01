1486 – Nutrition Programs…Corn Silage

Farm Bill and Nutrition Programs

2023 Kansas Wheat Variety Guide

Pricing Corn Silage

00:01:05 – Farm Bill and Nutrition Programs: Lisa Ross, state coordinator of SNAP-Ed, and Jenny Ifft, K-State agriculture policy specialist, start today’s show with how the SNAP-Ed program and farm bill relate. They also discuss how the nutrition program is utilized in Kansas.

K-State SNAP-Ed

00:12:05 – 2023 Kansas Wheat Variety Guide: The show keeps going with Kelsey Andersen Onofre, K-State wheat pathology specialist, and Romulo Lollato, K-State wheat production specialist, as they review the 2023 Kansas Wheat Variety Guide.

Kansas Wheat Variety Guide 2023

Romulo on Twitter @KSUWheat

Kelsey on Twitter @KSUWheatDisease

00:23:05 – Pricing Corn Silage: Historically, factors between 7 and 11 times the price of corn grain are used for pricing corn silage. However, K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk completes the show by saying there are other factors that need to be considered.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

