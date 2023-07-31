Z-96.3 The Lake & KD Country 94 Top 10 Songs This Week For 7/24-7/30

Z-96.3 The Lake and KD Country 94 will release the top 10 songs each Monday for the previous 7 days. Track the music, and catch your favorites on Z-96.3 The Lake or KD Country 94.
Report for July 24 through July 30, 2023
- As It Was by Harry Styles
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Unstoppable by Sia
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
- I’m Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha
- Love Me Like I Am by For King and Country + Jordan Sparks
- Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Forget Me by Lewis Capaldi
- Mine by Kelly Clarkson
- Drinkaby by Cole Swindell
- Looking For You by Chris Young
- Bury Me In Georgia by Kane Brown
- But I Got A Beer In My Hand by Luke Bryan
- Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
- Your Heart or Mine by Jon Pardi
- Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings) by Thomas Rhett
- Love You Anyways by Luke Combs
- You, Me, & Whiskey by Justin Moore & Priscilla Block
- Girl in Mine by Parmalee
