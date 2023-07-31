NCK Tech Students Win Silver Medals At National Skills USA Welding Competition

Beloit, KS – July 20, 2023 – Students from NCK Tech Beloit’s Welding program took home the silver medal at the National Skills USA welding fabrication competition held in Atlanta, GA, on June 19-23, 2023. To qualify for the national contest, students must take first place at their respective state competition held in the spring.

The welding fabrication team consisted of three students that worked cooperatively to complete a project from blueprints using SMAW, GTAW, GMAW, FCAW / OFC and PAC welding and cutting processes. The team members were Brayden Doughman – Canton, KS; Hunter Teasley- Pratt, KS; and Josh Uhland – Logan, KS. Skills utilized include: oxy-fuel cutting, welding in all positions, mathematics, layout, drilling, finishing, and the ability to adapt to alterations and stresses in the production environment.

In addition to the team events, Evan Claassen – Whitewater, KS, represented Kansas and NCK Tech in the individual welding competition. During the competition, participants receive drawings and a set of welding procedure specifications that conform to the latest edition of the American Welding Society standards. At a series of stations, competitors are tested on various aspects of welding, including: measuring weld replicas, using weld measuring gauges, and using oxy-acetylene equipment to cut several holes. Welding processes used include, gas metal arc welding (GMAW), flux cored arc welding (FCAW), shielded metal arc (SMAW) and gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW) on an aluminum project. Evan placed 11th in the nation.

Special thanks to our supporters and business and industry partners that make it possible for our students to compete at the state and national competitions. Technical education is the backbone of the American economy, it provides students with limitless opportunities to put their skills to work. All four students were hired immediately upon graduating.