1485 – Cattle Market…Snakes

Calm Cattle Market

Ukraine Update

Seeing More Snakes

00:01:05 – Calm Cattle Market: Starting today’s show is K-State livestock economist Glynn Tonsor with a cattle market update. He discusses feedlot returns, the upcoming meat demand monitor and events where people can learn more about the cattle market.

Glynn Tonsor on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Ukraine Update: Antonina Broyaka, K-State associate in the department of agricultural economics, continues the show with an update on Ukraine. They continue to experience conditions highly unfavorable to agriculture production.

Full Ukraine Update on AgManager.info

00:23:05 – Seeing More Snakes: Rounding out today’s show is K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist, Joe Gerken, with information on snakes. He shares about how snakes contribute to the ecosystem.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.