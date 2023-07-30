Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/24/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 07/17/23 regular meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Emergency management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr. met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the EMPT Grant application. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Office Solutions LLC

For Quick Books Premier 2020 – 2 users

$2,057.94-Health Fund-P.O. #6841

Vermillion Township

For 2023 Windfarm Rd Use

$15,247.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6953

Bigelow Township

For 2023 Windfarm Rd Use

$3,430.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6954

Blue Rapids City Township

For 2023 Windfarm Rd Use

$2,287.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6955

Center Township

For 2023 Windfarm Rd Use

$10,673.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6956

Clear Fork Township

For 2023 Windfarm Rd Use

$19,058.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6957

Wells Township

For 2023 Windfarm Rd Use

$28,969.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6958

Noble Township

For 2023 Windfarm Rd Use

$4,574.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6959

Rock Township

For Marshall Wind Pymt

$5,000.00-County General (Commissioner) Fund-P.O. #6960

Guittard Township

For Marshall Wind Pymt

$10,000.00-County General (Commissioner) Fund-P.O. #6961

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

CNH Industrial Accounts (Kan Equip), Philadelphia, PA

For CV shaft for mower

$2,001.24-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109469

Road crews will stay busy this week hauling rock and blading roads. Bridge crew should be finishing up a bridge this week and moving to the next location.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Quadient Finance

For postage

$3,500.00-Courthouse General Fund-P.O. #6968

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications:

David Stump – ag building w/cattle lean to at 1128 Hwy 9, Blue Rapids, KS

Joel Ronnebaum – new house at 403 S 8th St, Axtell, KS

Connie Ronnebaum from Axtell has requested permission to put emergency lights on personal vehicle as she works in Seneca and often responds to Axtell ambulance calls directly from work. County Counselor Jason Brinegar said that the request for this should come from the Axtell Ambulance Service on business letterhead in order for the Board to consider this request. A letter will be sent to Connie Ronnebaum.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar discussed with the Board the process in which they would sell the 11th Terrace property. The Board was advised that they should be absolutely certain that this property could not be used by the County for other purposes before deciding to sell. The property would then be put up for sale via sealed bids.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the inventory as of December 31, 2022. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 10:16 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.