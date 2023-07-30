KNDY News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/24/2023

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 07/17/23 regular meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

- Advertisement -

Emergency management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr. met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the EMPT Grant application. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Office Solutions LLC
For Quick Books Premier 2020 – 2 users
$2,057.94-Health Fund-P.O. #6841

Vermillion Township
For 2023 Windfarm Rd Use
$15,247.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6953

Bigelow Township
For 2023 Windfarm Rd Use
$3,430.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6954

Blue Rapids City Township
For 2023 Windfarm Rd Use
$2,287.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6955

Center Township
For 2023 Windfarm Rd Use
$10,673.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6956

Clear Fork Township
For 2023 Windfarm Rd Use
$19,058.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6957

Wells Township
For 2023 Windfarm Rd Use
$28,969.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6958

Noble Township
For 2023 Windfarm Rd Use
$4,574.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6959

Rock Township
For Marshall Wind Pymt
$5,000.00-County General (Commissioner) Fund-P.O. #6960

Guittard Township
For Marshall Wind Pymt
$10,000.00-County General (Commissioner) Fund-P.O. #6961

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

CNH Industrial Accounts (Kan Equip), Philadelphia, PA
For CV shaft for mower
$2,001.24-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109469

Road crews will stay busy this week hauling rock and blading roads. Bridge crew should be finishing up a bridge this week and moving to the next location.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Quadient Finance
For postage
$3,500.00-Courthouse General Fund-P.O. #6968

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications:
David Stump – ag building w/cattle lean to at 1128 Hwy 9, Blue Rapids, KS

Joel Ronnebaum – new house at 403 S 8th St, Axtell, KS

Connie Ronnebaum from Axtell has requested permission to put emergency lights on personal vehicle as she works in Seneca and often responds to Axtell ambulance calls directly from work. County Counselor Jason Brinegar said that the request for this should come from the Axtell Ambulance Service on business letterhead in order for the Board to consider this request. A letter will be sent to Connie Ronnebaum.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar discussed with the Board the process in which they would sell the 11th Terrace property. The Board was advised that they should be absolutely certain that this property could not be used by the County for other purposes before deciding to sell. The property would then be put up for sale via sealed bids.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the inventory as of December 31, 2022. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 10:16 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Kansas City Current end up with scoreless draw against Chicago Red Stars on the road in UKG NWSL Challenge Cup
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

501FansLike
116FollowersFollow
279FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio