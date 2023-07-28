1484 – Grain Market Influences…Summer Heat

Dynamic Grain Market

Risk and Profit Conference and Ag Lenders Conference

Hot, Hot Temperatures

00:01:05 – Dynamic Grain Market: Starting this Friday’s show is K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien with this week’s grain market outlook. The market is currently in dynamic times and continues to be influenced by movements around the world.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Risk and Profit Conference and Ag Lenders Conference: Rich Llewelyn, K-State Extension assistant, continues today’s show with information about two upcoming events. He shares details on the Risk and Profit Conference and Ag Lenders Conferences.

Risk and Profit Conference

Ag Lenders Conference

00:23:05 – Hot, Hot Temperatures: Completing today’s show is Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, as he reviews Kansas’ very high temperatures and what the state can expect moving into next week.

Mesonet

