1484 – Grain Market Influences…Summer Heat

00:01:05 – Dynamic Grain Market: Starting this Friday’s show is K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien with this week’s grain market outlook. The market is currently in dynamic times and continues to be influenced by movements around the world. 

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Risk and Profit Conference and Ag Lenders Conference: Rich Llewelyn, K-State Extension assistant, continues today’s show with information about two upcoming events. He shares details on the Risk and Profit Conference and Ag Lenders Conferences.

Risk and Profit Conference

Ag Lenders Conference

 

00:23:05 – Hot, Hot Temperatures: Completing today’s show is Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, as he reviews Kansas’ very high temperatures and what the state can expect moving into next week.  

Mesonet

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

