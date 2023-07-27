Kansas News

Sens. Moran, Klobuchar Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Address Hid­den Hotel Fees and Improve Transparency For Consumers

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Senator Jerry Moran

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), co-chairs of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus and members of the Senate Commerce Committee, introduced the bipartisan Hotel Fees Transparency Act. This legislation will improve transparency for consumers by requiring anyone advertising a hotel room or short-term rental to clearly show up front the final price a customer will pay to book lodging.  

“High prices are forcing Kansans to account for all their expenses, and they should not need to guess how much they will end up paying for a hotel room,” said Sen. Moran. “This commonsense legislation requires hotels and other short-term lodging providers to display and advertise the total price of their room, so Kansans can be certain that the listed price is what they will pay at check out.”

“Too often, Americans making reservations online are being met with hidden fees that make it difficult to compare prices and understand the true cost of an overnight stay,” said Sen. Klobuchar. “This bipartisan legislation would help improve transparency so that travelers can make informed decisions.” 

The Hotel Fees Transparency Act is supported by the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

