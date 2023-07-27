Colorado To Join Big 12 Conference In 2024-25

Courtesy of Colorado Athletics

The University of Colorado Board of Regents unanimously approved a resolution Thursday allowing the University of Colorado Boulder to join the Big 12 Conference effective for the 2024-25 academic year.

Joint Statement from Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George

- Advertisement - After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that a switch in conference would give CU Boulder the stability, resources, and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving. The Big 12’s national reach across three time zones as well as our shared creative vision for the future we feel makes it an excellent fit for CU Boulder, our students, faculty, and alumni. These decisions are never easy and we’ve valued our 12 years as proud members of the Pac-12 Conference. We look forward to achieving new goals while embarking on this exciting next era as members of the Big 12 Conference.

Statement from University of Colorado President Todd Saliman

I want to thank the Pac 12 Conference for the home it has provided to CU athletics for more than a decade. We look forward to maintaining the many partnerships developed with our Pac 12 colleagues. The landscape of collegiate sports is ever-evolving, and the University of Colorado Boulder has determined the Big 12 is the best future fit for our athletic teams. The move is good for our student-athletes and the university. It will help advance our commitment to supporting CU student-athletes in their academic and athletic pursuits in future years. I look forward to a great season ahead for all our teams.

Statement from Board of Regents Chair Callie Rennison

The Board of Regents unanimously agreed to grant the University of Colorado Boulder authority to enter into an agreement with the Big 12 conference. Being a part of the Pac-12 has been wonderful for Boulder athletics, and we appreciate all the conference has done for our student-athletes. We are pleased that CU Boulder will return to the Big 12 for athletics competition. We are thankful for the due diligence and time put in by Chancellor DiStefano and Athletics Director George, and we appreciate President Saliman bringing their conference affiliation recommendation to the Board of Regents. We look forward to seeing Buff athletics achieve great things on and off the fields of play.