Colorado To Join Big 12 Conference In 2024-25

Courtesy of Colorado Athletics
The University of Colorado Board of Regents unanimously approved a resolution Thursday allowing the University of Colorado Boulder to join the Big 12 Conference effective for the 2024-25 academic year.
Joint Statement from Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George
These decisions are never easy and we’ve valued our 12 years as proud members of the Pac-12 Conference. We look forward to achieving new goals while embarking on this exciting next era as members of the Big 12 Conference.
Statement from University of Colorado President Todd Saliman
The move is good for our student-athletes and the university. It will help advance our commitment to supporting CU student-athletes in their academic and athletic pursuits in future years. I look forward to a great season ahead for all our teams.
Statement from Board of Regents Chair Callie Rennison
We are pleased that CU Boulder will return to the Big 12 for athletics competition. We are thankful for the due diligence and time put in by Chancellor DiStefano and Athletics Director George, and we appreciate President Saliman bringing their conference affiliation recommendation to the Board of Regents. We look forward to seeing Buff athletics achieve great things on and off the fields of play.