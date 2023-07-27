1483 – Emerald Ash Borer…Native Plants

Emerald Ash Borer

Center on Vaccine Evaluations and Alternatives for Antimicrobials

Garden Hour Preview of Native Plants

00:01:05 – Emerald Ash Borer: Ryan Rastok, forest health coordinator at Kansas Forest Service, begins the show with information for people about Emerald Ash Borer and how it is important to be proactive and watchful for this beetle.

Emerald Ash Borer

00:12:05 – Center on Vaccine Evaluations and Alternatives for Antimicrobials: The new Center on Vaccine Evaluation and Alternatives for Antimicrobials director, Jishu Shi, continues the show to discuss what the center intends to do. We are also joined by Mary Marsh from Kansas Wheat.

News Release on New Center

kswheat.com/wheatrx

00:23:06 – Garden Hour Preview of Native Plants: Concluding today’s show is Douglas County Horticulture and Natural Resources Extension Agent, Dr. Sharon Ashworth, as she provides a preview of the August K-State Garden Hour presentation on the ecological benefits of native plants.

K-State Garden Hour

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.