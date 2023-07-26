KD Country 94 Off-Air; Stream Us Online!

KDNS News

GLEN ELDER, KAN. – KD Country 94 is currently off-the-air due to a transmitter issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and listeners can tune to Z-96.3 The Lake for local news, weather and sports coverage.

KD Country 94 is continuing to stream live via our website, mobile app, and smart speakers. Search KD Country 94 on the App Store for iPhone, and Google Play for Android to get our app. On your Alexa, activate it and say “play K-D-N-S on Tune In” to listen to us there. You can also click the link below to listen online.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

