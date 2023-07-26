1482 – FSA Grain Storage Loan…Different Calving Seasons

Farm Storage Facility Loan

Upcoming Canola Meetings

Picking a Calving Season

00:01:05 – Farm Storage Facility Loan: Kim Cerny, Kansas FSA regional farm loan specialist, starts the show with information about the Farm Service Agency’s Farm Storage Facility Loan. She also mentions the discrimination financial assistance program.

00:12:05 – Upcoming Canola Meetings: Continuing today’s show is K-State canola breeder Mike Stamm and Scoular’s production origination manager Jordan Flynn to discuss upcoming meetings about canola in Oklahoma and Kansas.

00:23:03 – Picking a Calving Season: K-State’s Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts complete today’s show evaluating timing of calving season. Brad White, Brian Lubbers and Dustin Pendell are the experts on this week’s segment.

