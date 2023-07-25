Kansas News

Sens. Marshall, Moran, Rep. LaTurner Announce USDA Rural Development Grants Awarded to Kansas

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D., Jerry Moran, and U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner announced two U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grants awarded for projects in the state of Kansas. Independence Community College received $30,100 to help establish an on-campus health care center, and Labette County Medical Center received $759,600 to make upgrades to its electronic health records system, data sharing and other connected health care information systems.

“Rural communities are integral to not only our state’s culture and economy but to Kansas’ success,” Senator Marshall said. “For rural America to thrive, it’s absolutely crucial we invest in modernizing our health care facilities. As a physician who ran a hospital that served rural Kansas communities, I cannot emphasize enough the life-changing impacts investments in rural health care projects like these will have on Kansans living in Montgomery and Labette Counties.”

“Access to health care can determine the long-term success of rural communities as families decide where to live and build their lives,” said Senator Moran. “These grants are an investment in these communities and will provide Kansans with new tools and services.”

“Many rural Kansans are forced to travel hours for routine healthcare services,” said Representative LaTurner. “Investing in healthcare facilities across Kansas is vital to strengthening our local economies, growing our rural communities, and ensuring Kansans have access to quality care regardless of their zip code.”

Derek Nester
